SARASOTA, Fla. — Restoration work will soon begin at two Sarasota waterfront destinations damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

The city announced Monday that construction at Nora Patterson Bay Island Park will begin Nov. 30, followed by repairs to the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier on Dec. 7.

Nora Patterson Bay Island Park

Crews will repair portions of the park that remain damaged and unsafe following the hurricanes. The park will remain closed throughout construction, with reopening expected in spring 2027.

The boardwalk beneath the Siesta Drive bridge will remain closed separately. Sarasota County oversees that portion of the park and is currently working through the design and permitting process for repairs.

Tony Saprito Fishing Pier

Restoration of the fishing pier will begin Dec. 7, with crews repairing significant damage to its guardrails, decking, lighting and structure.

The project is designed to make the pier more resilient to future storms and is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

“We’re pleased to be getting these two projects underway and are working diligently on the remaining restoration projects,” said Sarasota Public Works Director Nikesh Patel.

Patel thanked residents for their patience as the city continues coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to secure funding, obtain permits and complete additional restoration work.

Residents can follow updates on other hurricane recovery projects and their anticipated timelines at Sarasotafl.gov/RestoringSarasota.