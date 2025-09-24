CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater invited residents to a community meeting to learn more about planned renovations at Ed Wright Park.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Ross Norton Recreation Center.

WATCH: City of Clearwater seeks public input about renovations at Ed Wright Park

City of Clearwater seeks public input about renovations at Ed Wright Park

Matthew Anderson, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Clearwater, said residents were given preliminary plans for the park.

Plans include renovating tennis courts, which involve converting one court into two pickleball courts.

The park sits along the banks of Lake Belleview. The project also includes adding a small dock and kayak launch.

"We’re going to install a new playground. We’re going to install two new picnic shelters. We’re going to install family swings and picnic tables throughout the park," said Anderson.

Mayor Bruce Rector attended the meeting. Residents could ask questions about the project.

"This beautiful park with the natural spring-fed lake is really important to our community, so three years or so ago we got community input on how to improve the park, and so tonight’s meeting is to unveil some initial plans and drawings for how we can improve this great park," said Rector.

WFTS

Caleb Steimle attended Tuesday's meeting. He plays tennis, but understands the need for more pickleball courts as the sport gains more popularity.

"I wanted to know about the tennis courts because I do play tennis, and that being said, I'm a little sad they're going to change one of them into pickleball courts because that means that there's less room for me to play tennis if someone else decides to play. However, overall, I do agree with the decision just because I do see a lot of pickleball players out there and I understand how important it would be for them to have their own designated pickleball court," he said.

The project's total cost has not yet been determined, but the city plans to apply for a state grant.

Anderson said construction plans still require city council approval.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.