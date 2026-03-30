City of Clearwater anxious to start developing Historic North Ward School property

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is looking for the perfect developer to turn an old, vacant school into a new, exciting mixed-use redevelopment.

People living around the old North Ward Elementary School are very proud of its historical significance. Built back in 1915, it’s been sitting vacant since 2009. People have been waiting for something to be developed, and now the city says that wait could soon be over.

It’s been more than 15 years since students walked the hallways and sat in the classrooms, but touring North Ward Elementary School, it’s evident that it’s a place that shaped thousands of lives.

“It’s almost as if they moved out yesterday, in some cases, you got hardwood flooring, and you still have remanence of the classroom,” said Assistant City Manager Alfred Battle during a tour with Tampa Bay 28.

Battle said the city acquired the property back in 2019 with the goal of redeveloping it into a mixed-use project that could revitalize the Old Bay neighborhood.

“We find value in preserving the site; we also find value in making sure it is preserved for the next user, but there is also an opportunity to build new on the site as well, so we think we are in the middle of an urban renaissance in downtown Clearwater. This is one piece to that puzzle,” said Battle.

Right now, the city is pre-marketing the site, giving tours to potential buyers and developers. Anything from a boutique hotel to a restaurant, to retail space, or even residential, it’s all on the table.

“It’s a large enough site, it’s kind of at someone’s disposal in terms of the creative nature and how far they want to stretch that envelope, and we want to encourage that,” said Battle.

As for people who live in this neighborhood, they say it’s been a long wait, and they’re ready to see some progress.

“They need to do something for the community around here, tired of seeing it vacant,” said resident Ronny Williams.

The key for the city and neighborhood is making sure the project maintains the school’s historical integrity.

“There is a lot of history in Clearwater that people don’t realize, and having a building like this, and being part of a community and things like that, people come to appreciate the architecture,” said Allison Dolan, President of the Clearwater Historical Society.

Dolan says some historical sites gain more attention than others.

“I know that the former students that went here that I’m in touch with all the time are very interested in what goes on here, and they said they’ll support anything that happens here,” said Dolan. “They want to make sure this building and their legacy and the legacy of the city stays around.”

With a view of the water and a short drive to the beach, the city says the old North Ward School has tremendous potential, and they’re ready to move forward.

Battle said the goal is to have a developer and a plan in place by the end of the year.



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We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.