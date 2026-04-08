CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Threshers are holding their first homestand of the season this week and there is one fan that’s fired up more than most.

If they’re wheeling out the hot sauce cart at BayCare Ballpark, you know the Threshers are about to take the field, and Carlos’ Consuming Fire Hot Sauce is about to tempt your taste buds.

WATCH: Clearwater hot sauce hits homerun at BayCare Ballpark

Clearwater hot sauce hits homerun at BayCare Ballpark

Tampa Bay 28 first interviewed Carlos in 2021 when he was making his own homemade hot sauce in his Clearwater kitchen.

Friends and family encouraged him to start selling it at farmers markets and then out of nowhere his favorite baseball team, from his hometown of Clearwater, came calling, asking him to be the official hot sauce of the Threshers and Phillies spring training team.

“Absolute dream come true, you know I never imagined a hobby that started in my own kitchen to become what it’s become today,” said Sanchez. “To be able to actually come here and not only be a fan watching the game, but to actually witness people enjoying my hot sauce, to see my banner right over the bull pen, all I can say is, ‘Thank you Lord.’”

The Threshers say they are proud to partner with a local Clearwater business and hope it becomes a trend.

“You know you can get a big corporation to come in here but to have someone that’s local, that’s going to put in the work and want to come in here and be in front of all of our guests at every game is definitely important to us,” said Justin Gunsaulus with the Threshers.

Carlos’ hot sauce is just heating up. They are now up to five different flavors and five different ballparks, including the big leagues, Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“When I got into the business, I never realized that hot sauce is so popular, everyone loves hot sauce now, and everyone is willing to try hot ones like this,” said Sanchez, holding up is very popular Carolina Reaper sauce.

However, it’s not the Carolina Reaper that gets Carlos choked up looking at his name in bright lights on the scoreboard, it’s the nostalgia of the moment.

“This place right here, BayCare Ballpark, the Clearwater Threshers, the Phillies spring training has a special place in my heart,” said Sanchez. “I literally live five minutes away from the stadium so I couldn’t ask for anything better man this is awesome.”



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.