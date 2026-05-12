Hurricane preparedness event in Palm Harbor featured Denis Phillips

- Palm Harbor hurricane preparation event featured Denis Phillips on Monday.
- The event at the Center in Palm Harbor had over 35 booths with information, tips, and giveaways to prepare residents for hurricane season.
- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was at the event and has information on preparing for a weather crisis
Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers
Neighbors gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to mourn two mothers and two children killed in a quadruple murder one week ago.
Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers