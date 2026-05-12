Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Hurricane preparedness event in Palm Harbor featured Denis Phillips

The event at the Center in Palm Harbor had over 35 booths with information, tips, and giveaways to prepare residents for hurricane season.
Hurricane preparedness event in Palm Harbor featured Denis Phillips
Hurricane preparedness event in Palm Harbor featured Denis Phillips
Posted
  • Palm Harbor hurricane preparation event featured Denis Phillips on Monday.
  • The event at the Center in Palm Harbor had over 35 booths with information, tips, and giveaways to prepare residents for hurricane season.
  • Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was at the event and has information on preparing for a weather crisis

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers

Neighbors gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to mourn two mothers and two children killed in a quadruple murder one week ago.

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.