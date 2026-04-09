Safety Harbor car break-ins a concern for residents

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A Safety Harbor woman woke up Easter morning to find her car window smashed and thousands of dollars in belongings stolen.

“My first reaction, I actually started crying,” said Jessica Goehringer.

The stylist and master makeup artist has lived in Safety Harbor for six years. She never could have imagined being the victim of a smash and grab right outside her home just a block away from Main Street.

“Every night me and my boyfriend always check that my car is locked, we have video surveillance pointing right at my car where it is parked, we have a ring camera, we live in a really safe neighborhood,” said Goehringer.

Instead of preparing for Easter dinner, Jessica was calling the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office. That’s when she discovered she was not alone.

“When she pulled up to me, ‘you know you’re not the first car, there’s been like five cars today,’ and then they were going to another one around the corner,” said Goehringer.

Jessica says her entire makeup kit was stolen, an estimated at $8,000 in losses, none of it covered by insurance.

“I had every single channel lipstick, I had every single Dior satin lipstick,” said Goehringer. “It kind of felt like someone ripped my livelihood out from under my feet, I mean, imagine trying to do your job and not having the tools to do it anymore.”

Jessica says the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office has been keeping her up to date with the investigation, and she is anxiously awaiting an update on the case. No arrests have been made as of the publication of this article.

“My goal here is to truly get these people caught and to be held accountable for what they did because to me that is entitlement, taking something from somebody that doesn’t belong to you, and just ripping it from them, thinking that that’s ok,” said Goehringer.

Neighbors, like Kathy and James Dumhart, say this type of crime isn’t supposed to happen here.

“I don’t like it, it’s concerning,” said Kathy.

“Keep things locked up, keep my eye out, watch around,” said James.

As for Jessica, she says she remains positive despite the crime because the community has rallied behind her.

“After sharing my story and seeing how people responded, offering help, offering glass repair, telling me to create a GoFundMe, it kind of restores that hope for people because I do believe there is more good than bad in the town that I live in,” said Goehringer.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.