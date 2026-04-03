CLEARWATER, Fla. — For our senior population, one of the biggest fears is losing independence. It can be challenging for the whole family.

There is a non-profit organization in North Pinellas County, Sages Theater, that is trying to help.

Watch report from Robert Boyd

Sages Theater offers unique way to help seniors confront challenging issues

Their latest show is called “Deal Maker,” which focuses on seniors behind the wheel.

“I play Bob, the older man, the old grumpy grandfather, who does not want to give up his keys, which I had experience with — I took care of both my parents for 10 years,” said actor Michael Locklair. “I hope a lot of people will see the importance of this and feel comfortable about getting to that point where you have to make those really tough decisions and difficult conversations.”

The shows aren’t only educational, but entertaining.

“It’s a good time, meeting the people in the audience afterward, coming up to us and saying, ‘this was all about me, I know exactly what you are talking about,’ it hits home with so many people, and it’s a good feeling that we’re giving back,” said Bill Vargas, who plays Bob’s son.

Executive Director Christine Hamacher calls them plays with a purpose. Over the past seven years, they’ve covered an array of challenging topics ranging from driving to living alone to phone scams and slips and falls.

“We are actually all going to be facing this, so we need to be ready, and the longer we put things off, the less control we have over them,” said Hamacher.

Christine says one of her favorite aspects of the nonprofit is that most of its volunteer actors are seniors themselves.

“I’ve heard them say things like, ‘you know I always loved the applause from the audience, but now it means even more because of the message that we are delivering and how it’s benefiting people,’” said Hamacher.

This year, Sages Theater was honored with the FBI Director’s Award for Community Outreach. Their performances are now being replicated in 24 cities across the country.

Hamacher is proud to be a voice for seniors everywhere.

“We need to give them a voice, shine a light on things, and encourage open discussion and conversation,” said Hamacher

“Deal Maker,” is free to the public and currently being performed. For information on dates and show times, go to www.sagestheater.org



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.