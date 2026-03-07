BRADENTON, Fla. — A daughter of a Manatee County man is sharing more about her father after deputies say he was shot and killed by his ex-wife in December.

Julia Scott said her father, David Scott, loved Heritage Harbour Park in Bradenton.

WATCH: Daughter speaks out after deputies say her father was shot and killed by his ex-wife

He often walked his two dogs, Sundae and Icee.

"He use to walk around this park all the time. Every morning he'd get up at 6 a.m. and he'd walk around this park. We had two dogs, one is a German Shepard. He always wanted a German Shepard," said Julia.

Deputies said David was shot and killed in December by his ex-wife, Susan Avalon.

Authorities said in a separate shooting, Avalon also shot and killed another ex in Tampa.

Julia said Avalon is her biological mother, but she has not seen her in nearly a decade.

Her father raised her and her siblings.

"It’s been pretty rough cause he was pretty much the only parent we had, we never considered Susan our mother," said Julia.

Julia said her father was kind, caring and intelligent. He loved the beach and his favorite color was orange, just like a sunset.

"I’ll remember him as someone that I could always go to and that I knew had my back, and I could call about anything and go to about anything," said Julia.

Our I-Team dug into Avalon's past. Court records showed Avalon owed Scott more than $40,000 in child support, but was unable to pay it. Records also indicated Avalon had a turbulent history with both exes.

Julia said she plans to be at every court hearing in the future.

"I want her to see, I'm not afraid of her anymore, and that I can sit there and look at her get the punishment she deserves," said Julia.

Julia is caring for her dad's two dogs. A friend created a Spot Fund to raise money online for her and her siblings.

Avalon's next court date is scheduled for March 26.

She is facing a second-degree murder charge for the Manatee County shooting. She faces additional charges in Hillsborough County.

She remains in the Manatee County jail.



