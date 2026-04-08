BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who deputies say pulled out a gun following an argument over bullying.

Deputies said Khiry Cole, 35, turned himself in to authorities on April 5.

WATCH: Deputies say suspect fires gun during altercation while children play outside

Deputies say suspect fires gun during altercation while children play outside

The sheriff's office said the incident on March 23, 2026 began as a disagreement between children. Deputies said a group of children was playing together, but one child was not included. The child went home and told a family member she was being bullied.

Deputies said a verbal altercation occurred between multiple individuals. Deputies said Cole, who is the child's uncle, got involved.

He took out a firearm and fired two rounds, according to deputies.

"The video is very telling, so you see there’s a lot of emotion in the video, but then you see, you hear children in the background. I mean by the grace of God, none of those children were struck by gunfire," said Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Cole fled the scene and later turned himself in to authorities.

No one was injured.

"My message is children can play, and I understand we have emotions and we all want everyone to get to play together nicely, but if there are disagreements, let’s work together as adults," added Maurer.

Cole is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in the second degree with discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, great bodily harm or deadly weapon, firearm-discharge and discharge of a firearm in public or on residential property.

“This situation escalated quickly and recklessly, putting lives at risk, including children,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Pulling a gun and firing at someone over a dispute is unacceptable. We will continue to hold those who resort to violence fully accountable."

Cole remains in the Hillsborough County Jail.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.