Driver dies after crashing into truck in a construction zone on the Howard Frankland

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Georgia man died after crashing his Chevrolet Silverado into a parked truck on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash happened on Monday around 10 p.m. near mile-marker 34.

Troopers said the man was traveling southbound along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

He failed to yield to construction workers and entered the closed lane.

FHP said three construction workers were injured and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Under Florida law, vehicles are required to move over a lane for an emergency, service, utility, or disabled vehicle stopped on the side of the road, or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit if it is not safe to move over.

Mary Gail Russ said she does not usually travel on the Howard Frankland Bridge, but was aware of the road construction.

"The construction workers are there trying to improve our roadways to make us safer. It doesn’t take but a little bit of time to slow down. There’s ample information given out about the roadways having construction," said Mary Gail Russ.

Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles tracks crash trends and citations issued to drivers who do not follow the Move Over Law.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said drivers who do not move over a lane and cause a crash are often impaired or distracted.

"Ultimately, they all share the same thing which is that they’re entirely preventable and so, you know, it’s one of the reasons that AAA launched a campaign called Move Over for Me which ultimately lead to meaningful legislation where it requires drivers to slow down and move over for anyone on the roadside," said Mark Jenkins.

The Florida Department of Transportation has postponed the road closure until further notice.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.