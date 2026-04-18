DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Dunedin man is facing another obstacle after his home caught on fire more than a week ago.

Steve Korossy said he was outside when he noticed smoke.

"I had a ladder in the backyard, which I threw up against the house and grabbed the garden hose," he said.

WATCH: Dunedin man rescues his 3 dogs after home catches on fire

Dunedin man rescues his 3 dogs after home catches on fire

The fire happened on April 6. He said the fire started in the back of the home.

Korossy is the founder of the Dunedin Highlanders. He ran inside to grab his three dogs and a few small possessions.

"I grabbed a couple boxes of uniforms for the Dunedin Highlanders as well as the keepsakes of when my kids were little, childhood home videos," he said.

Dunedin fire officials said the cause of the fire appeared electrical, but Steve said the fire department returned to his home on Friday.

Steve believes a faulty gas pressure regulator may have started the fire.

He said his gas stove caught on fire in November.

"It regulates pressure as the gas has to get to the house, the natural gas," he said.

Nikki Becker with The Green Table Restaurant started a GoFundMe page to help Steve rebuild.

"My aunt owns the house, she bought the house in 1981. I grew up in Cleveland and I use to come down here as a little boy and never wanted to leave, this was my happy place since I was a little boy," he said.

Steve said he's overwhelmed by the community's support.

For more information on efforts to help Steve, click here.



Share Your Story with Julie



Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.