Brandon businesses are struggling as major water pipeline construction continues

BRANDON, Fla. — A major infrastructure project designed to secure clean drinking water for Hillsborough County is creating challenges for small businesses in Brandon.

A 26-mile water main project by Tampa Bay Water is currently under construction across the Southern portion of Hillsborough County. Officials said the project is critical in keeping up with the region's rapid growth and ensuring a reliable water supply.

For some local business owners, the construction has led to some steep losses.

Along South Kings Avenue, there is a courtyard filled with locally owned food trucks. It is usually a busy spot for breakfast or a lunch break, business owners said, but lately it has been quiet.

Road closures and ongoing construction on both sides of the street have made it difficult for customers to access the businesses. Owners say it is significantly reducing foot traffic.

Karin Araya owns the Bacon Egg and Cheese food truck. He said the impact has been devastating.

"It is its bad. I mean, we go with nowadays we are looking at 60 percent of what we usually make on a day, and there is no sign of it getting better," Araya said.

Just across the street, other business owners said they are also feeling the impacts of the construction.

Lacey Mathis owns both the Stein and Vine and the Bin and Board.

"It's been a challenge.... I've had customers call and ask if we were even open as a result of the construction," said Mathis.

Mathis told Tampa Bay 28 she is worried about the smaller businesses with limited access points.

"I think they have been impacted greater than anybody because of the way they obstructed their ability to get in and out," Mathis said.

Tampa Bay Water officials acknowledged the inconvenience but emphasized the importance of this project.

"We know that construction is going to be a pain. It is never easy, but again, construction is necessary, but it is temporary," said Brandon Moore with Tampa Bay Water.

Construction is set to wrap up in this location by June.



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