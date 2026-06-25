Community Remembers Brian West as 'pillar of Plant City' after sudden passing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — People across the Tampa Bay region will come together on Friday to honor the life of Brian West, a longtime Publix executive who died in a home accident this week.

In Plant City, friends and neighbors are remembering West as kind, selfless, and deeply involved in the community. They say his impact stretched across countless organizations.

Marsha Passmore said, “If anyone had a heart of love it was Brian West.”

Shock is still ripping through the community following his sudden passing. Many say the loss is especially painful because of how widely he was known and how deeply he cared for others.

Jim Chancey from Unity in the Community said, “Somebody once told me Brian was the Mother Theresa of Plant City. He takes care of everybody all the time.”

A group of friends and local leaders gathered at a Plant City coffee shop to share memories and reflect on his legacy.

Jana Butler from the South Florida Baptist Hospital Foundation said, “He was dynamic. He was friendly. He was encouraging. He was supportive and he always had something to add.”

Others pointed to his long history of community involvement, including service on multiple boards and organizations.

Dodie White from the United Food Bank of Plant City said, “Brian was on our board for many, many years.”

Community leaders said West consistently looked to give back and strengthen the place he called home.

Rhett Rollyson from the Florida Strawberry Festival said,” There is a core group of people that I think are the foundation of Plant City and what makes this community so special and he is definitely at the top of that list because of everything he did for this area.”

Plant City officials said West's influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

Bill McDaniel, the City Manager, said, “I think Brian's impact on this community will continue for so long as though he is right here with us.”

West is survived by his wife and three children. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Plant City.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.