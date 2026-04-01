DOVER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow up to 1200 homes to be built at the Energy Innovation Park in Dover, a former phosphate mine and superfund site.

Neighbors are pushing back against the recent move.

WATCH: Neighbors share concerns after county approves homes on former Dover phosphate mine

Neighbors share concerns after county approves homes on former Dover phosphate mine

Bruce Ponti lives in Dover.

“We know there is contamination in that land…When you start moving that earth, you’re going to disturb this stuff,” said Ponti.

George Niemann lives across the road from the site.

“We worry about our safety and the safety of the surrounding area because there is a lot of contamination on that land,” said Niemann.

Marisol Agrinconis said those concerns hit close to home, especially because she is a grandma.

“I would be afraid for them to be outside breathing in whatever it is when they stir things up,” said Agrinconis.

County Commissioner Josh Wostal said the housing development may actually be the safest option for this property and explained that under the new residential plan, the landowners would be required to go through multiple environmental agencies.

“We basically leveraged them and put the most strict environmental controls over the property over any other piece of property in the history of Hillsborough County,” said Wostal.

Jake Cremer is the lawyer representing the landowner. He said they are committed to getting the approvals from all 5 required agencies before the project moves forward.

“We actually committed ourselves in the zoning that we have to go to all these other expert agencies,” said Cremer.

Plans can not move forward until the landowners get all of the approvals. Cremer said it will be a lengthy process.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.