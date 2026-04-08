Runoff elections set after no clear winner in Plant City elections

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Results are in for the Plant City election to fill two open city commission seats, and after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, both races are heading to a runoff election.

In the City Commissioner Group Three race, Karen Kerr and Tony Smith finished as the top two vote getters. Kerr led the race with about 47% of the vote, followed by Smith with 42.5%.

In the Commissioner Group Four race, the margin was wider. John Haney finished on top with 46%, while Camryn Henry came in second with 30%.

No candidate in either race received more than 50 percent of the vote, so both contests will move to a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, the voter turnout was just over 14%.

Tuesday, Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick spent time listening to voters outside Plant City Hall about the issues driving them to the polls.

“When it comes to infrastructure itself, I think the infrastructure is very important. I believe having our civil servants, police and firemen paid a decent rate is very important,” said Pamela Iwicky.

Several voters echoed her statement. They told Tampa Bay 28 infrastructure and first responders' pay were top priorities. Others say they voted out of civic duty and a desire for change.

“It’s important to do that because that’s what we need. And if you want change, that's what you do. If you want change, you vote,” said Daniel Brown.

At the end of May, Karen Kerr and Tony Smith will face off in the runoff election for group 3, and John Haney and Camryn Henry will compete for the group 4 seat.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.