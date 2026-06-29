Temple Terrace moves forward with plans to develop vacant lots

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — Two long-standing vacant lots in Temple Terrace could soon see new life as city leaders move forward with plans to create a walkable downtown area.

Earlier this month, Temple Terrace City Council voted to enter negotiations with two developers to potentially transform empty parcels along N. 56th Street into a mixed-use destination with shops, restaurants, and gathering spaces.

City leaders said the goal is to bring energy and activity to the area.

City councilwoman Allison Fernandez said, “We’re hoping to create a development that will activate and energize this space with restaurants and shops.”

Residents who live near the vacant parcels say the city has long lacked a true downtown.

Khalid Zayde lives near the empty lots. He said, “ We don’t have it maybe the way it could be, so I think it’s good.”

Zayde said while development feels inevitable, he hopes any future plans reflect the cultural diversity that drew him to Temple Terrace.

Zayde said, “The way this area is built, it’s very diverse, very multicultural.”

Nearby business owners think the proposed development could bring more foot traffic and economic opportunity.

Shireen Ashayer recently opened Aker Sweets with her husband after moving from Palestine to Florida. The shop offers Palestinian coffee and sweets. They recently opened the doors in Temple Terrace.

Ashayer said additional development could help small businesses grow and encourage others to invest in the community.

Ashayer said, “I think if there’s more opportunities, more jobs, more people, more places, more housing that it will encourage others to do the same.”

City officials explained that the proposed development would not cost taxpayers any money. The city currently owns the land and plans to sell it to the selected developers, who would fund all construction and development costs.

Negotiations between city staff and the developers are currently underway. Once talks are complete, the final proposals will return to City Council for a vote.

City leaders said the projects could play a key role in shaping the future of Temple Terrace.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.