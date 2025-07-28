Extreme heat grips Tampa Bay area as experts urge water and heat safety

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After Sunday's record-breaking temperatures, Monday is shaping up to be another scorcher across the Tampa Bay area. As many people head to pools and beaches to find relief from the heat, officials are issuing strong reminders about the dangers of both extreme heat and water-related incidents.

Keeping your family safe during this heat is our top priority, and experts say awareness and preparation are crucial.

For Brianne Polis, the water now represents something far more painful than a place to cool off. In October 2023, her son Nathanial drowned.

"He got out in the backyard, followed a dog through a doggy door, and there was a pool back there, and it did not have a gate or fence or anything," said Polis. "He was in the pool. Unconscious. CPR was performed, but unfortunately, it was just too late. "

Polis is now sharing her story in hopes of saving others from the same grief. To prevent future tragedies, safety experts are urging parents to follow a few critical water safety practices. They say to designate a water watcher and keep constant eyes on children while they are near water. Use barriers around pools, including fences, pool covers and locked doors.

The danger is not just in the water. With temperatures soaring, heat exhaustion and heatstroke are real threats. Dr. Alex Waldman with Advent Health stressed the importance of knowing the early symptoms, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, and headache.

“If your symptoms aren't improving after an hour or you’re having more severe symptoms where you are losing consciousness or vomiting or significant confusion, then we recommend seeing a medical professional," Dr. Waldman said.

He recommends staying indoors during peak hours, staying hydrated, and taking frequent breaks in the shade or AC. If you feel any early symptoms, Dr. Waldman said to get inside, cool off, and drink plenty of liquids.