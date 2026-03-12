Extremely rare sighting of harbor seal in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) received a report of a possible seal hauled out on a sandbar in the Mosquito Lagoon, about five miles south of Ponce Inlet. The team located the animal (a harbor seal), evaluated its condition, and collected photographic documentation.

Harbor seals range seasonally from the mid-Atlantic United States to the Canadian Arctic and rarely travel south of North Carolina. Harbor seal strandings in Florida are extremely rare. In fact, there have been only two in the last 20 years.

Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute HSWRI has been a member of NOAA Fisheries' Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program since 1997. We provide emergency stranding response for 40% of Florida’s east coast, including 1,100 square miles of estuarine waters. This portion of Florida is one of the most active areas for cetacean strandings in the Southeastern United States (SEUS) with approximately 70 events occurring each year. Brevard County, a large portion of our primary response area, is a “hot-spot,” having more than twice the number of strandings than any other Florida county from 1977 to 2020.

The seal has not been seen again since re-entering the water. If you happen to spot this seal, please remember:

1. Call stranding responders right away. In Florida, call 1-888-404-3922.

2. Stay at least 100 yards (300 feet) away, and keep your dogs on a leash. If the animal reacts to your presence, you are too close.

3. Do not touch, pick up, or attempt to feed the seal.

4. If possible, take a photo or video to help responders confirm the sighting and assess the animal’s condition in the likely case it disappears again.

Harbor seals, like all marine mammals, are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. It is against the law to feed or harass them, which includes any action that might disturb their behavior.