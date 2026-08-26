Family remembers father of 2 killed in an industrial accident in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Pinellas County father of two is being remembered after he was killed in an industrial accident in Tarpon Springs earlier this month.

On Aug. 10, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it responded to Suncoast Paving on Anclote Road in Tarpon Springs for reports of a possible explosion.

36-year-old Justin Wilt was airlifted to a hospital following a mechanical accident. He died days later.

His older sister, Kayla Wilt, said her brother was a devoted father of two and a hard worker.

"As I was going through all of his pictures, and as people have asked for them, I noticed that I couldn’t find a single picture of him without his children in them, and I think that goes to say a lot about this type of father that he was," said Kayla Wilt.

Kayla Wilt

Kayla said her brother was the sole provider for his children, ages 3 and 5. Her family is now caring for his children.

She said her brother was a native Floridian who enjoyed being on the water and taking his kids to the park.

"He was the hardest working man I’ve ever met in my life. He worked six days a week just to provide for his children as a single father," she said.

She said her brother worked as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic and previously served two years in the U.S. Army.

Kayla said a GoFundMe page is raising money to support his family and an Amazon Wish List is also helping his children.

"I want him to be remembered for the hard-working man that he was and the amazing father that he was. Those were his proudest accomplishments," said Kayla.

"He was a special kind of father and I believe fathers like that deserve a lot of recognition," she said.

Kayla said Justin was an organ donor. She said his liver, kidneys and corneas were able to be donated.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.