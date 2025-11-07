Feeding Tampa Bay hosting emergency food distributions for families waiting for SNAP funding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At the beginning of the government shutdown, Feeding Tampa Bay put a plan in place to provide help for people whose paychecks were put on hold.

The organization expanded its capacity by extending market hours and having groups at the Causeway Center come in to provide help with finances, bills, and mental health support. This is all an effort to make sure furloughed workers and other affected federal employees have access to essential resources for free.

Since SNAP funding ran out, Feeding Tampa Bay has been holding emergency food distributions so families who rely on SNAP can put food on the table while they wait for these critical funds.

It’s estimated about 500,000 people across Feeding Tampa Bay’s 10-county region are being impacted by the loss of SNAP funding.

According to the USDA, 39% of them are children.

There are two emergency food response distributions on Friday, November 7.

Causeway Center

3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cutting Edge

3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs 4 p.m.-6 p.m.



On Saturday, November 8, there’s an emergency distribution in Manatee County.



Desoto Boys & Girls Club

5236 30th St. W, Bradenton 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.





Next week, Feeding Tampa Bay is hosting multiple food distributions throughout Tampa Bay.

If you need more help, or have questions, call Feeding Tampa Bay’s Resource Hotline at 813-710-9003.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on how you can help by volunteering or donating, click here.



