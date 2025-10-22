Florida man with 'no drugs allowed on the premises' sign on home arrested on drug trafficking charges: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested John Wesley Moss, 76, on multiple charges of drug trafficking after a search of his home.

HCSO said the home on 935 S. Delaney Street had a sign on the front of the house reading "absolutely no drugs allowed on the premises."

A search warrant was served at the home, and detectives found 31.5 ounces of cocaine, 36.1 grams of OxyContin, 442.2 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of alprazolam, 5.6 grams of morphine and 4.29 grams of methamphetamine, HCSO said. $20,000 in cash, along with multiple handguns, were also discovered.

Moss is in the Highlands County jail on multiple counts of drug trafficking and is listed as no bond, according to jail records.