FOUND: 10-year-old boy last seen in the Sebring area found: FDLE

SEBRING, Fla. — UPDATE: Chase Biggers has been found, according to FDLE.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old child missing from the Sebring area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said a Missing Child Alert has been issued for Chase Biggers, 10.

He was last seen in the 7400 block of Valencia Road in Sebring around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

FDLE said Biggers is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 70 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information on the child is urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

