Former MLB pitcher visits inmates in Highlands County Jail

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon visited inmates in the Highlands County Jail over the weekend.
Gordon, known as “Flash” was drafted by the Kansas City Royals and played from 1998 to 2009. He was named to All-Star Teams for the Boston Red Sox (1998), New York Yankees (2004), and Philadelphia Phillies (2006).
HCSO said Gordon spoke to inmates, including juveniles, about making the most out of second chances and being a better tomorrow than you were today.
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