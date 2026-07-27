Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former MLB pitcher visits inmates in Highlands County Jail

Former MLB pitcher visits inmates in Highlands County Jail
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Former MLB pitcher visits inmates in Highlands County Jail
Posted

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon visited inmates in the Highlands County Jail over the weekend.

Gordon, known as “Flash” was drafted by the Kansas City Royals and played from 1998 to 2009. He was named to All-Star Teams for the Boston Red Sox (1998), New York Yankees (2004), and Philadelphia Phillies (2006).

Tom Gordon visited inmates in the Highlands County Jail.

HCSO said Gordon spoke to inmates, including juveniles, about making the most out of second chances and being a better tomorrow than you were today.

HCSO said Gordon spoke to inmates

'Left in the dark': Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation

Tampa Bay 28 heard from multiple families with similar questions and concerns about the lack of communication.

'Left in the dark': Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.