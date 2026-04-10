Gasparilla Music Festival, Eric Church bring extra weekend traffic to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It's another busy weekend around Tampa Bay! The weekend is jam-packed with concerts, shows, and festivals, which means heavier traffic, more pedestrians, and a crowded downtown. Here's how you can plan your weekend if you expect to be in or around the area.
Gasparilla Music Festival is happening Friday through Sunday at Meridian Fields near Water Street. Expect traffic in the Channelside area all day, but primarily from 3 p.m. until nighttime.
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On Saturday, Eric Church is playing at Benchmark International Arena and the Breakthrough T1D Walk is happening. Expect heavy traffic all day in the Arena area. On Sunday, B2K is at Benchmark, so expect traffic around the arena from 6 to 10 p.m.
In St. Pete, the Rays are hosting the New York Yankees at the Trop all weekend. Traffic is expected, with the worst of it between 5 and 11 pm.
To see the full breakdown of traffic impact zones, events, and times, view the graphic below.
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