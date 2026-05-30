PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A piece of land along Belcher Road in Palm Harbor could be developed into a public charter school.

Discovery Academy of Science is currently under contract for the property and is evaluating the potential development of a new K-8 public charter school campus.

WATCH: Vacant property could be developed into a K-8 public charter school in Palm Harbor

Vacant property could be developed into a K-8 public charter school in Palm Harbor

The campus could bring about 800 students to the area.

Russ Fernandes lives near the piece of property.

He said neighbors already deal with horrible traffic from two schools in the area like Sutherland Elementary.

"We're hoping that somebody realizes the significant traffic problem here. We're close to gridlock now twice a day," said Fernandes.

Scott Widdows said adding an additional school campus would lead to a traffic nightmare.

He also said the proposed school is located in the Alderman Residential Rural Overlay. Pinellas County created the overlay to limit density roughly one home per two acres.

"This is residential. It's an overlay and that overlay stipulated, you know, 2 acre minimum to try to maintain, you know, the natural environment that's here for animals, birds that are in the area right now," he said.

The Florida Department of Education recognizes Discovery Academy of Science as a school of excellence. The academy has a wait list.

A spokesperson for the academy said the project is still in the planning and review process. A traffic study is also underway.

A statement reads in part, "The goal of the proposed campus is to expand access to our STEM-focused K–8 program to more families in the area.The property is being evaluated because of its location relative to families currently served by the school and its potential ability to accommodate a school campus, subject to engineering analysis, county review, and community input. A charter school is an allowed use under the Alderman Overlay zoning requirements pursuant to Pinellas County building codes.The current concept under evaluation includes a two-story school building, on-site parking, internal vehicle circulation, stormwater retention, buffering, and approximately 4 to 5 buildable acres within the larger site area. A potential opening timeframe would be August 2028, if approvals are ultimately obtained."

A Pinellas County spokesperson said under Florida law, the county may not hold public hearings or conduct a board vote to approve a charter school, provided the school meets state standards. The project is handled through an administrative review. The school must meet all local county codes and regulations, according to the county.

The academy spokesperson said a community meeting is planned for July, but no date has been set yet.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.