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Commission decides not to transform Abbey Golf Course into 628-home development

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St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property
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ST. LEO, Fla. — St. Leo commissioners voted against a plan to redevelop the Abbey Golf Course into more than 600 homes.

The decision means the space will remain protected. The proposal faced opposition from residents concerned about the area's traffic effects.

The commission meeting drew a capacity crowd with standing-room only. Some residents were unable to enter the meeting due to the turnout.

Officials have not indicated if a revised proposal will be considered in the future.

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