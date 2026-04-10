NEW PORT RICHEY — Food pantries across the Tampa Bay area are critical for people in need, but getting to them is not always easy.

That is where a family-run organization called Grace’s Pantry steps in, bringing food directly into communities.

WATCH full story by Erik Waxler

Grace’s Pantry brings food directly to seniors in Pasco County and beyond

Each week inside the clubhouse at Hacienda Village, seniors line up for groceries they can rely on.

“We do it once a week because the need is there every day," said Grace Sepulveda.

She started small after noticing the need in her own apartment building, creating a pantry with just two shelves.

“Having the pantry and seeing my neighbors and my friends being able to sit down and have a nice dinner like I do is a blessing. A blessing from god.”

Since then, the effort has grown with the help of her son and daughter-in-law, along with donations, support from Feeding Tampa Bay, and dozens of volunteers.

The pantry operates like a mobile market, giving people the chance to choose their own food.

“It’s considered like a farmers' market. Everyone goes around with a volunteer, pick out what they like. What they enjoy cooking. And a volunteer puts it in a bag for them, so it’s sort of like shopping. Helps them keep their dignity and their pride," Ed Sepulveda.

Sepulveda and her family now run nine food pantries each week, along with pop-up events aimed at reaching more people in need.

“Everybody is struggling and having to choose between medications, and water, and food. So, it just becomes an issue, and it helps having the pantry here, and they get fed at least 3-4 meals a week from everything they get," said Lorrissa Sepulveda.

“I don’t get out that much. I have my son take me to the store, and I go once a month. And this is in between. So, it’s great," said Linda Allen.

The tables are filled with food, but it does not last long as residents take what they need to get through another week.

More information about Grace’s Pantry can be found here.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.