Pasco County mourns longtime deputy and beloved Santa figure Scott Grant

DADE CITY, Fla. — A Pasco County man known for decades of service in law enforcement and for bringing joy to children during the holidays is being remembered by those who knew him best.

Scott Grant spent more than 30 years working in law enforcement, including time as a firearms instructor, where he trained future deputies and members of the community.

He retired from the Pasco Sheriff's Office in 2016.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

“Everybody says good things about people when they die. But it’s really easy to talk about Scott," said Brian Head, who worked with Grant at the sheriff’s office.

Head told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler that Grant's compassion stood out.

“That genuine care for people was reflected in everything he did,” said Head.

After his law enforcement career, Grant took on a very different role that would become just as meaningful to the community. He began portraying Santa Claus, first helping at a school for children with learning disabilities.

“Santa Claus is a whole different story. Look what that turned into," Head said.

Grant’s wife, Jackie, joined him as Mrs. Claus, and together they created a charity focused on helping families in need during the holidays.

“He knew he was making a difference. I mean, we went to the children’s hospitals in Tampa. We went to the children’s cancer center in Tampa. Any place, we’ve also done Make-A-Wish Foundation. So, anybody that needed us," said Jackie. "The Sheriff’s Office would reach out numerous times and said we have a patient who could use Santa.”

Grant continued those visits even while battling esophageal cancer.

“He fought a total of 838 days," Jackie said.

Head recalled a moment that reflected Grant’s impact, when he connected with a child going through a similar medical experience.

“What kind of effect did that have on that child, where Santa Claus pulls his shirt down and shows this child a port for chemo?” said Head.

Grant died on March 18 after his battle with cancer. Those closest to him said his presence will be deeply missed, especially during the holidays.

“My grandkids, I don’t think they’ve ever known a Christmas without seeing Scott," said Head.

“It’s going to be hard. Very hard," Jackie said.

The couple would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in August.

Grant is remembered as a dedicated public servant and a figure who brought comfort and joy to countless families across Pasco County.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.