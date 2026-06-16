Veterans' persistence pays off as American Flag raised at Land O' Lakes clubhouse

LAND O' LAKES — An American flag is finally flying outside the clubhouse at Medley at Club Angeline after months of advocacy by residents, including military veterans who pushed for the display despite an initial rejection from the community's developer.

The flag was raised Monday, just ahead of Independence Day, marking the end of a months-long effort that began when residents asked developer Lennar for permission to install a flagpole outside the clubhouse.

For veterans in the community, the flag represents more than a decorative feature.

"It's a symbol of our nation. It's a symbol of freedom. People gave their life for that flag," said Marine veteran Ed Michelson, one of the leaders of the effort.

The issue first gained attention in February when residents said Lennar denied their request, even though the group offered to pay for the flagpole themselves.

"At first, we were denied. They said it didn't fit with the aesthetics of the clubhouse," resident Matthew Troncone said. "Well, I don't know. I think it's beautiful. I think it actually improved the look of the clubhouse."

A day after Tampa Bay 28 aired a story about the dispute, Lennar announced it would not only allow the flagpole but would also cover the cost of installation.

Despite the announcement, residents said months passed without any visible progress.

"It was one excuse after another, and I kept calling them out on it," Troncone said. "And I guess they just got tired of me calling them out."

The flagpole was finally installed on Monday, and the American flag now flies outside the clubhouse.

"And I thank you, Erik. Until you came down here and did the first interview, it was a complete denial," Troncone said.

Residents say the effort was never just about a flagpole. They hope the project inspires others to become involved in their communities and advocate for causes they believe in.

"Just remember, if you want to do something in your community, you just need to keep pushing for it," Troncone said.

The group is now working to obtain a flag that once flew over the U.S. Capitol. Residents also hope to see American flags displayed in more communities throughout the area.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for July 3, followed by an Independence Day celebration on July 4 as the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.