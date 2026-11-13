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GROUND STOP: Tampa Bay area airports impacted by nationwide outage

FAA Issued nationwide ground stop.
Ground Stop at Tampa International Airport
Latest on FAA Nationwide Ground Stop
Flight delays TPA
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TAMPA, Fla. — A nationwide ground stop is impacting flights across the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay 28 has information on the outage's impacts in the Tampa Bay area.

Here is what we know:

  • Planes cannot depart from any airport in the Tampa Bay area.
  • Planes in the air can land if they are already airborne.
  • U.S. Officials say the ground stop is not due to any threat to any airport and is a telecommunications issue.
Denis Phillips LIVE

Here are the latest updates:

6:57 p.m. update:

TPA is reporting 52 cancellations and 185 delays today

St. Pete Clearwater International is showing eight remaining departing flights today. With 4 listed as delayed. Six arrivals with 3 listed as delayed.

6:14 p.m. update:
From FAA:
THE FAA COMMAND CENTER GROUND STOP REMAINS IN EFFECT. AS ENROUTE FACILITIES RECOVER, FLIGHTS WILL BE ALLOWED TO DEPART THROUGH COORDINATION WITH THE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM COMMAND CENTER. 

6:10 p.m. update:

PER TPA: TPA is closing down shuttle lobbies to airside terminals. Their Airside Terminals are reaching capacity.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is at Tampa International Airport and spoke with travelers affected by the outage:

Ground Stop at Tampa International Airport

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