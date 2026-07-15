SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County community is mourning the loss of an 8-year-old girl who died suddenly over the weekend.

Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV on Saturday, according to her family.

Her mother, Desiree Fratianni, said she will grieve her daughter's death for the rest of her life.

"I lost a whole part of me when I lost her," said Desiree.

"When they told me that she was gone, I just felt everything leave, emptiness. I think that's how we all feel...empty," she said.

WATCH: Hernando County family, community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Paisley was about to start the third grade at J.D. Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill in August.

Her family said she loved making friends and never met a stranger.

She was energetic and always smiling.

Her mother said she loved listening to music, especially Megan Moroney.

Her daughter would often sing in the car and tell "Alexa" to play her favorite songs.

"I told her when you're eight, we'll start taking you to concerts, and we never got to do that for her," said Desiree.

Desiree Fratianni

Paisley also liked collecting Pokémon cards and Squishies.

Her older sister, Mackenzie, said she's going to miss everything about her younger sister.

She's even going to miss Paisley taking her makeup.

"It's just hard to grasp that we're not going to have those dance parties anymore. We're not going to have those movie nights where we're just watching Disney or sitting at the table opening Pokemon cards and her getting so upset because she wouldn't pull something good," said Mackenzie Fratianni, Paisley's older sister.

Desiree Fratianni

The community has planned several fundraisers for the family.

A car wash fundraiser will be held at Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, July 25. It's located at 14321 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill.

The fundraiser runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paisley's family also expressed gratitude to the EMTs and the medical flight team who airlifted Paisley to the hospital. Desiree said they tried so hard to save her daughter.

"I know every single one of them was impacted that night," said Desiree.

Desiree Fratianni

Paisley's family said they're appreciative of the community's support.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $25,000 for the family.

"We are overwhelmed, you know, the way the world is these days, you kind of start losing faith in humanity and losing sight of what's important, and like this tragedy has brought our little community together," said Desiree.



Share Your Story with Julie



Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.