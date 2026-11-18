HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Historic flooding earlier this month washed out roads, stranded residents and submerged hundreds of acres of farmland in Highlands County. While road access has been restored, recovery efforts are continuing as crews work to remove standing water and prepare for more rain in the forecast.

Floodwaters from Lake Istokpoga washed out Abell Road, leaving 29 homes in the Eagles Nest community inaccessible for about a week. Most of the residents are older adults.

Resident Randy Ham says he has never experienced flooding this severe in the area.

“It’s never been like this. They’ve always managed to keep the lake level down,” Ham said.

During the week residents were cut off, neighbors and community members stepped in to provide supplies and assistance to those who could not leave.

“People tried to offer and help, giving us supplies and things when we couldn’t get out,” Ham said.

The flooding also turned fields at Triton Farms into a lake, submerging about 200 acres under approximately three feet of water.

“This dike broke and it allowed the lake to flow in this guy’s property, which ended up blowing out this dike and washed away the whole road,” Ty Crosby with MWI Pumps said.

MWI Pumps is now working to drain the flooded property. However, additional rainfall could complicate the recovery process and extend the time needed to remove the water.

“There’s a lot of weather in the forecast as of right now so the more it rains the more we gotta keep fighting and if we need to get more pumps, we get more pumps out here,” Crosby said.

With more rain expected, crews are continuing to monitor conditions and work to remove the standing water.

Although residents have regained road access, the impact of the flooding remains visible across the community and surrounding farmland.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.