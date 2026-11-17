DADE CITY, Fla. — A proposal to widen another stretch of Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel is now on hold — at least for a few more weeks.

Last week, I told you about how this proposal on the agenda at Tuesday's Pasco County Commission meeting was a proposal that would allow Meritage Homes to widen Old Pasco Road from two lanes to four, north of Overpass Road. But because of an advertising error, the decision has been pushed back to the next County Commission meeting in New Port Richey on December 8.

WATCH: Old Pasco Road widening proposal delayed; Pasco commission votes Dec. 8

Old Pasco Road widening proposal delayed; Pasco commission votes Dec. 8

While no one spoke during the public hearing, people are still weighing in. Some shared their thoughts on my Facebook page, with supporters saying things like:

"A developer will always be more efficient and financially responsible than any government agency...."

Critics said:

"…No limit on what the developer spends, the quality of work provided and no accountability of future shoddy workmanship that will surely come up. … "

I spoke with County Engineer Nick Uhren, who says the county tries to partner with developers whenever it can, because they get the job done faster at a better cost with the same review process.

"Our goal is to put infrastructure into the community as quickly as possible to serve the demands that growth is creating," Uhren said.

"They still have to go through that same rigorous review and inspection process for both the design and the construction to ensure that the quality is up to our standards," Uhren said.

The proposed agreement would allow more than 100 townhomes to be built and sold before the road widening is complete, as long as the developer meets the agreement's requirements. The deadline to complete the road project is about two years.

"That doesn't mean we're giving them unlimited time. There's a, there's a date in the agreement that they have to complete the road by, and we would expect them to adhere to that schedule. We're not going to say stop building the townhomes in your community because of a delay in the road project. We understand that they will happen in parallel and that they will finish at roughly the same time," Uhren said.

When asked what he has to say to those who feel the infrastructure is playing catch-up in a space that's already highly developed, Uhren pointed to state law.

"So candidly, you need to talk to your state legislature because the laws in Florida require the development to occur before the revenue and the infrastructure is in place to support it…," Uhren said.

He says the county has to wait for revenue from gas taxes, property taxes and sales taxes to come in from the people who live there.

"All three of those revenues come at the backside of the development occurring, not on the front side," Uhren said.

Uhren also pointed to a change in Florida's development rules over the past two decades.

"So we used to have a rule back in the early 2000s called concurrency that said you have to, you as a developer have to either confirm that the roads are big enough to handle the additional traffic from your development, or you have to build bigger roads at the same time as you build your development. In 2006, that rule went away and instead the developers were allowed to pay what they call a proportionate share of their of the cost of building a wider road, which left local governments like Pasco in a position of playing catch up," Uhren said.

The county's current widening project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027. But if this proposed agreement moves forward, drivers will see even more construction north of Overpass Road.

"Our ultimate goal is to have a continuous 4-lane corridor on Old Pasco Road all the way from Wesley Chapel up to State Road 52," Uhren said.



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If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.