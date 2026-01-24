Hillsborough teen suffers cardiac arrest inside residence hall on Florida College campus

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — An 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest inside a residence hall after complaining about cold symptoms for weeks.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 around 1:00 a.m., according to the teen's family.

Tristin Flowers is a freshman at Florida College in Temple Terrace.

He said he went into the bathroom and felt dizzy.

"I felt lightheaded and then like it was just black, and that's all I remember," said Tristin Flowers.

Tristin's suitemates saw him go into the bathroom and became concerned when he never came out.

Tristin had collapsed near the door. His suitemates ran to go get the dorm supervisor.

The dorm supervisor, Jorge Sanchez, lives in the residence hall.

"They came rushing to get me. I get up there and I have to force my way into the room to be able to get to him and find him not breathing. I have to lift him up and get one of his suitemates to open the door so I can get him out into the lobby." recalled Jorge Sanchez, the dorm supervisor.

Sanchez said he was certified in CPR as a young kid. He recently received CPR and AED training.

"The school provided CPR training and AED training for us at the beginning of the year, last year as our start of being dorm parents. It's one of those things that I think everybody should learn CPR," said Sanchez.

Tristin was taken to AdventHealth - Tampa. He spent nearly one week at the hospital and was released earlier this month.

His mother said he was diagnosed with viral myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle. She said it was caused by a viral illness.

Her son was complaining of flu-like symptoms around Christmas.

"We think this started with some sort of cold virus. He probably had for the last four weeks. Monday, last week, he had some more nausea, diarrhea, just kind of flu-like symptoms," said his mother, Katrena Flowers.

Tristin is expected to make a full recovery. He's looking forward to playing basketball again.

For the next three months, he must wear a life vest which is a device that can shock his heart back into rhythm if he has another episode.

Katrena Flowers

"I'm so thankful that they were there, and the AED was there, thankful for George, thankful for all the faculty members, the students and staff, all the prayers and everything they did for me," said Tristin.

Tristin hopes everyone attends a training to learn CPR and how to use an AED.

"Blessed. Completely blessed my baby is still here, today, said Katrena.

"Learn CPR. Learn how to use an AED, learn where it's located if you're in an office building or restaurant...every member of my family is going to take a CPR class," she added.

To read more about Tristin's story and to support his recovery, click here.



