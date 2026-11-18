HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — The Holmes Beach Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened at a local rental property.

Darcie Duncan, owner and broker at Duncan Real Estate, said it happened sometime between Friday evening, November 6, and Saturday, November 7.

She said crews checked on the property on Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Vandalism at Holmes Beach vacation rental

Vandalism at Holmes Beach vacation rental

“We were here Friday afternoon and everything was fine, came over mid-day Saturday and found everything,” she said.

Duncan said someone entered the backyard and threw everything into the pool. Her maintenance crew found the vandalism.

“This is a first. We’ve had some little issues here and there, silly stuff but not like this,” said Duncan.

The Holmes Beach Police Department is investigating.

“Everything that you see in this yard that was not nailed down ended up in this pool. I mean, full garbage cans, full of garbage, all the patio furniture. I mean, not just patio furniture, electrical wiring, rocks, pavers,” she said.

Duncan estimated the damage at $4,000-$5,000. She said fortunately, the surface of the pool was not damaged.

Rianna Cadmus

“They ripped all the landscape lighting out, cut all the wires, ripped all of that out, irrigation, everything,” said Duncan.

Ducan encourages property owners to be vigilant.

She said the community was supportive and offered to check their security cameras.

“I appreciate that from a neighborhood response and businesses,” she added.

“We are a very close knit community and everybody helps each other out and nobody wants to see this for anyone,” she said.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.