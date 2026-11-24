TAMPA, Fla — If you haven't picked an angel off the Tampa Bay 28 Angel Tree, you still have plenty of time!

Rebecca Diaz showed up in the Tampa Bay 28 lobby to pick up two tags. She explained she and her sister used to buy gifts for kids at their local church when they were younger and it's why she wants to continue the tradition of giving.

And, there's nothing like watching angel tags slowly disappear from the Christmas tree because that means someone found it in their heart to take that child's wishes and needs and turn them into reality.

WATCH: Tampa woman shows up early to grab two tags off the Salvation Army Angel Tree

"I've lived in Tampa the last few years and I always miss it! I feel like people come really early, so I learned my lesson!" said Rebecca Diaz. “I got a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. I thought that was the perfect little mix. We’re looking at Legos, tablet and clothing and then for the girl over here, I love that she loves Stitch and capybaras. I feel like that is very specific, but it makes it easy to shop!"

She chose two because she and her husband plan to shop. I asked her why those two tags spoke to her.

"I also love capybaras, so I feel like that was something I didn’t see on the tree, and my husband loves Legos," she said. "We love Legos together so I feel like that would be fun to shop for."

“We’re always overwhelmed with the generosity of people and the spirit of Christmas," said Major Mark Woodcock, the Salvation Army Area commander for Tampa and Hillsborough.

Last year he showed us what the warehouse looks like as the deadline to give approaches. He says the kids you're buying for are in need and their families apply.

And if someone forgets to bring the tag back or a tag isn't selected -- they will still make sure those kids have gifts.

“When we make a commitment to those families, we’ll keep that promise," Woodcock said.

There are several Angel Tree locations throughout the Bay Area -- you can find trees at Achieva Credit Union, Famous Tate, and the Salvation Army. All of those locations are listed on our website, just click here.

Remember, unwrapped gifts must be returned to the Tampa Bay 28 lobby by Dec. 10, and by noon on Dec. 8 at all the other locations.



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Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.