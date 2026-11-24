PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As families across Tampa Bay prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Metropolitan Ministries is working to make sure thousands of neighbors in need don't go without food, gifts and other essential resources this holiday season.

The nonprofit's annual Holiday Tent program is underway, with a goal of providing holiday assistance to 30,000 families.

Metropolitan Ministries serves families in need throughout the year, but the need can become even greater during the holidays.

The Holiday Tent brings together volunteers, businesses, community organizations and donors to help families access groceries, holiday meals, toys and additional resources.

Metropolitan Ministries operates four main Holiday Tent hubs across the Tampa Bay region:



Tampa

West Pasco

East Pasco

Pinellas

The locations serve as donation drop-off sites and distribution hubs during November and December.

Metropolitan Ministries is asking the community to help stock its Holiday Tent with food and gifts for families.

Some of the organization's most-needed donations include:

Frozen turkeys and hams

Cereal

Canned yams

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Gift cards to purchase food and toys

Gifts for teenagers ages 13 to 17

Click here to find the closest Holiday Tent to you.