SEFFNER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a driver was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop at speeds exceeding 100 mph in Seffner.
HCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no lights on at Lake Drive and East Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Seffner just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.
The driver, 44-year-old Jermonte Thornton, fled the traffic stop, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to the report.
Deputies said they identified the driver and later located the vehicle.
When confronted by deputies, HCSO said the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly arrested.
Deputies said they recovered a firearm and THC, and Thornton was charged with multiple felonies.
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