TAMPA, Fla. — Family and friends returned to the crash site on Monday to remember the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a deadly car crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday night.

WFTS

Family says Leanna Albertson-Czerwinski was headed home from a softball game.

The Tampa Police Department says an impaired driver struck the back of her Tesla. The impact sent her across the median and into eastbound traffic, where her car was hit by a Dodge Ram. Leanna died at the scene.

WATCH: Suspect in deadly Courtney Campbell crash was on probation for DUI

Police say 27-year-old dies in fatal DUI crash

"Numbness, a feeling of unbelievable sorrow, almost a dream state, like I keep wanting to wake up. I keep saying, I want to wake up like it's not real," said Leanna's father, Adam Czerwinski.

Leanna's family returned to the crash site on Monday. Family wore her favorite T-shirts and sweatshirts and brought flowers.

She had recently moved to Florida from Delaware about six months ago. She was chasing her dreams of sunshine and palm trees, her family said.

She had recently gotten engaged and was making wedding plans.

Her sister was planning her bachelorette party, but now is planning a funeral.

"She was supposed to come home in three weeks for her bridal shower, was supposed to go to Puerto Rico in January for their bachelorette and bachelor party. They already booked their wedding," said Kelsie Ellingsworth, Leanna's sister.

Her sister said she wanted to get married on Honeymoon Island.

Her family said she loved the Philadelphia Eagles and adored her two small dogs.

Kelsie Ellingsworth

The Tampa Police Department arrested Diego Ismael Arreola, 30, for numerous charges including DUI manslaughter.

According to court records, investigators observed several signs of impairment, including slurred speech, an argumentative demeanor and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Investigators also observed an open beer container inside his car.

Court records state Arreola's medical BAC was 0.285, more than three times the legal limit. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records indicate he was found guilty in June on a previous DUI charge in Pinellas County. At the time of Friday's crash, he was on probation.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect's Altima also struck a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a man in his mid-20s. Police say he was evaluated at the scene and reported no injuries.

Leanna's family is devastated and urges people to never drive under the influence.

WFTS

"Do not drive drunk; it's not worth it. It ruins lives," said Adam.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to support her family.

"The amount of people that are reaching out and showing their love and support, I want to thank you," said Adam.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.