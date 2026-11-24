HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident and suspended without pay while criminal and administrative investigations continue, according to the sheriff's office.

Harley Vasallo, 32, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 22, by the Lakeland Police Department, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. He faces one count of domestic violence battery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Vasallo is assigned to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Department of Patrol Services and has worked for the agency since March 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

Following his arrest, Vasallo was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged domestic violence incident in its announcement Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation. The agency directed questions about the criminal investigation to the Lakeland Police Department.

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