LAKELAND, Fla. — At Peterson Nursery and Garden Center in Lakeland, co-owner Karen Peterson Norris said they’re adjusting how often they are watering plants to keep them alive as dry conditions drag on.

“We’re having to water sometimes two or three times a day. We will take a little watering can out and see what didn’t get watered through the night, or the wind was strong, and it dried them out,” Norris said.

WATCH: As drought persists in Polk County, nursery offers tips to keep plants alive

As drought persists in Polk County, nursery offers tips

She told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that in the 94 years the nursery has been open, it is the longest dry spell she can remember.

"I’ve never seen it this long. We didn’t have any hurricanes last year, so that started it in the summer. Then there was no rain in the fall and then no rain in the winter, and now this spring,” Norris said.

Some plants simply can’t handle the lack of rain, forcing the nursery to change the types of plants it keeps in stock. Norris said native and drought-tolerant plants are in high demand.

“Lantana is a very drought [tolerant]. They survive droughts a lot. We have them in our yard now,” said customer Janie Reece.

As drought conditions persist, Polk County officials have decided to reinstate the burn ban, effective May 6.

Experts say one of the biggest mistakes is watering at the wrong time of day. Norris recommends watering in the morning and focusing on deep watering.

“A lot of people tend to shallow water like 15 minute intervals on the irrigation. That’s not deep enough. You need to water deeper, and that means watering longer,” Norris said.

With watering restrictions in place across Polk County, every drop counts. Norris says a product known as the water grabber helps lock in moisture.

“Horta-Sorb is the name of the product. It turns to gel and holds the moisture around the root system of that root ball you’re trying to get established,” she said.

Until the rain returns, nursery experts say it is all about working with the conditions, not against them.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.