LAKE WALES, Fla. — Big changes are coming to an aging public housing community in Lake Wales.

Patrick Walker has called Grove Manor home for 35 years. Now he is watching the only neighborhood he’s known prepare for a major change.

WATCH: Construction begins to replace Lake Wales' Grove Manor with affordable housing'

Construction begins to replace Lake Wales' Grove Manor with affordable housing

“I think it’s a good thing. A long time coming,” Walker said.

Walker said the duplexes at Grove Manor — originally built in the 1970s — are old and outdated.

“The apartments are old and have mold in them and stuff. So, it’s been about 10 years coming, so it’s a good thing,” he said.

Construction is now underway to redevelop Grove Manor into affordable housing. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit first highlighted the $29 million project in February.

The new Grove Manor will feature 210 affordable housing units, including apartments and single-family homes, all designed as a modern, walkable community. Walker said this will expand housing opportunities for families like his.

“They have 2 bedroom apartments that’s right down the road that’s $1,550, and it shouldn’t be that. There is not enough money in Lake Wales for the cost of living to be that high,” Walker said.

The Lake Wales Housing Authority secured $21 million in federal tax credits to help make the project possible. The Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency contributed $1 million toward the design phase, while Polk County added another $1.5 million.

"Right now, people are having a hard time finding a place to stay. Finding something that is decent. So it’s very important, and we look forward to making sure that those who qualify will be able to get in,” said Wanda Lawson, chairperson of Lake Wales Housing Authority Board of Directors.

The redevelopment is also a major part of the city’s Lake Wales Connected Plan. A project designed to link the historic northwest neighborhood with downtown.

Walker is excited to finally see progress after years of discussion, but hopes investment doesn’t stop downtown.

“Don’t stop here. Lincoln Avenue is shut down and boarded up. Do something for us. Open up Lincoln,” Walker said.

Construction is happening in phases, with families expected to begin moving into the development in the winter of 2027.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.