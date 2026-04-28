Inclusive play cafe in Auburndale fills gap for children of all abilities

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A new play space is going beyond fun and games. It is creating a sense of belonging for children of all abilities and the families who love them.

In Auburndale, what looks like a colorful indoor playground is actually something much more meaningful. At Color Me Included Play Cafe, every detail is designed with one mission in mind... inclusion.

“We really saw a need for a place where it was safe and inclusive for all children," said Melissa Arroyo.

Sisters Melissa Arroyo and Kimberly McClendon opened the cafe in December, inspired by Arroyo's autistic daughter.

Inside, families will find sensory-friendly spaces, including a calming room, low-light areas, and hands-on play zones such as rock walls, swings, and ball pits, all designed to help children regulate and explore safely.

“We built this place knowing the needs of an autistic child because of my daughter. So we really put a lot of time and thought into separate areas where kids can go when they are feeling overstimulated, need some regulation, lower lighting, different textures," Arroyo said.

The play cafe has quickly become a community hub, offering resources such as speech therapy and support services for families, and the response has been overwhelming.

“The community is really showing up for us. We’ve sold out almost all of our events. The community is guiding us through this. We're listening and they're telling us what they need to fill in the gaps,” McClendon said.

For parents like Kadie Blossom, the impact is life-changing.

“She used to melt down constantly if she couldn't figure out how to communicate her needs or her wants. Bringing her here and stuff has really helped calm her down and it's been what her brain has needed," Blossom said.

Blossom’s 4-year-old daughter is nonverbal and lives with autism and ADHD, making traditional playgrounds overwhelming and, at times, unsafe. Beyond the play, families say it’s the sense of acceptance that stands out most.

"There's no apologizing for your kids here. They can do what they need to do and be who they want to be," Blossom said.

In a community that lacked inclusive indoor play options, this space is filling a critical gap and building connections along the way.

“Our whole mission is to make them feel welcome. We know so many of these children now by name. They feel safe. They feel regulated," Arroyo said.

The cafe also offers memberships and programs for families, including options covered through Florida’s Step Up for Students scholarship program.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.