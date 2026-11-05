Local leaders react to significance of Byron Donalds’ historic win to Florida’s governor's office

TAMPA. FLA. — Florida has elected its first Black governor, marking a historic milestone for the state and the country. Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in a closely contested race.

Donalds’ election makes him the first Black person elected governor of Florida and the first elected Black Republican governor in the country.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett called the victory significant given Florida’s history.

WATCH: Local leaders react to significance of Byron Donalds’ historic win

Byron Donalds’ election brings historic change to Florida’s governor’s office

“We have never seen an African-American reach the pinnacle of state government, which is the governor. Indeed, it is a pretty big deal," Jewett said.

For Lakeland City Commissioner Terry Coney, the historic significance also comes down to representation for younger generations.

“Representation for our younger generation is always important because it shows them that someone that looks like them can get to a particular level or position,” Coney said. “That’s encouragement for them.”

Donalds’ Republican affiliation adds another historic dimension to his victory. Jewett said having Donalds in the governor’s office could attract more Black voters to the Republican Party in Florida.

But the close race also raises questions about the state's political landscape. Jewett said Jolly’s performance suggests Democrats could remain competitive, even as Republicans maintain control of the governor’s office.

“If Democrats couldn’t win, even under the very best possible circumstances with a big blue wave and anti-Trump sentiment, you know, it sort of begs the question: When can they win in Florida again?” Jewett said.

Former president of the NAACP Lakeland Branch Ken Glover said he is concerned about how closely Donalds will align his administration with the policies of President Donald Trump. Glover questioned what that approach could mean for everyday Floridians and the state’s economy.

“Newly elected governor Donalds said he’s going to embrace and follow the policies of both the president and the governor and that is frightening. If he follows the president's policies what is that going to do for the ordinary citizen relating to the state of economy,” Glover said.

Ultimately, Coney said Donalds’ responsibility should extend beyond the voters who supported him.

“It shouldn’t matter that he’s Republican,” Coney said. “What should matter is that he enters the office with the mindset that he is the governor for everybody in the state of Florida, regardless of political affiliation.”

As Donalds prepares to take office, his leadership and the policies he pursues over the next four years will help shape how Floridians remember this historic election.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.