MULBERRY, Fla. — At RCMA Mulberry Community Academy, a simple polo shirt or pair of khakis could take some pressure off a family. For many in this rural part of Polk County, school uniforms can add an extra burden.

The public charter school opened three years ago in Mulberry to serve rural, low-income families.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Mulberry academy launches uniform drive to help rural, low-income families

The Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) operates the bilingual academy. There are currently 178 students enrolled and parents like Brittany Bowles say the tuition-free model makes the school an affordable option for her family.

“I knew I didn’t have the funds to send him to a private school, and a lot of the bilingual schools have tuition costs,” Bowles said.

The school adds a new grade each year and now serves students through fourth grade.

WFTS

“Our community here in Mulberry, we have a lot of Spanish people, so we saw the opportunity to give them education as a charter school and a bilingual,” said Jennifer Suarez with RCMA Recruitment & Community Outreach.

The school is holding its first uniform drive. Suarez said school leaders realized there was a need after seeing some students come to school without the required clothing. School leaders say it can be hard for families to prioritize uniforms when they're already covering food and other necessities.

“I asked them why aren’t you wearing our uniform and they say they I don't have the money to buy uniforms or I bought supplies but I couldn’t buy the uniforms or I bought shoes and I didn't have enough money to buy the shorts,” Suarez said.

The school is looking for new or gently used polo shirts, khaki shorts and skirts. The goal is to collect enough clothing so students have several uniforms to rotate throughout the week. The school also plans to collect sweaters as temperatures drop.

“Since orientation we’ve been giving away uniforms for those special families, and I’ve been knocking on doors. If the child does not come with a uniform I'm personally going to their house to bring uniforms for them,” Suarez said.

Uniform donations can be dropped off at RCMA Mulberry Community Academy, located at 4438 Academy Drive in Mulberry.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.