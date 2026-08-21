Lakeland airport set for major expansion with new gates and air taxis

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Linder International Airport is preparing for major upgrades as officials work to accommodate growing passenger traffic and plan for the future of air travel.

The airport has secured nearly $13 million in federal grants for two infrastructure projects.

One grant will fund an expansion of the airport terminal, including a second gate hold room. The other will pay for three new aircraft holding bays.

“The terminal expansion is really coming out at a good time. We have growing awareness of our flights with a fellow here, and as more folks are discovering us, we’re kind of becoming that next alternate here in Central Florida for passengers. So bringing this online hopefully will open this up right before peak period,” said Adam Lunn, Interim Airport Director.

Lunn says Avelo Airlines' passenger count out of Lakeland Linder nearly quadrupled from 2024 into calendar year 2025. The upgrades could make room for future service from major carriers like United, American and Southwest.

“There is growing interest now that Avelo has come in and proven there is a market here to fly out of Lakeland. So, we are being watched now much more closely by other carriers,” Lunn said.

Construction on the new terminal hold room is scheduled to begin in September. Work on the three aircraft holding bays is expected to begin shortly after, no later than October.

Courtney Steger, who lives in Lakeland, said she flies out of the airport frequently.

“I fly out of here maybe once every three or four months,” Steger said.

She also praised the airport's quick TSA process and convenience after landing.

“I love it because when I land from the airport, I’m basically home,” she said. “I just grab a Pub Sub and go straight home and it’s great.”

Steger would like to see more comfortable seating inside the airport, along with additional destinations.”

“I would like to see more flights out west. I’ve noticed they are more on the eastern side of the states and like the Midwest,” she said.

Another traveler, Silikia Smith of Atlanta, was visiting a friend in Orlando and said she appreciated Lakeland Linder's smaller, quieter atmosphere compared with the much larger Atlanta airport.

While Smith supports improvements, she said she hopes the airport doesn't become too crowded.

“I don’t want them to expand too much,” she said. “I’m looking for convenience and not a lot of hustle and bustle.”

Lakeland Linder is also preparing for a new form of transportation.

The airport is designating a site near the terminal for autonomous air taxi testing. It's a futuristic rideshare designed to fly shorter distances. Research and vehicle testing could begin by year's end.

“That sounds kind of crazy, but I would try it if the opportunity arises,” Steger said.

The new infrastructure projects are expected to provide additional capacity in the near term while helping position Lakeland Linder for a larger terminal expansion and potential new transportation options in the years ahead.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.