LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida’s citrus industry has taken a major hit from citrus greening disease and other challenges, but one Lakeland college is trying to help grow a better future.

Nearly a century ago, the Florida Southern College campus was covered by orange trees

“In the early 1920s this was all one big orange grove in this particular area. When the college decided to move here then that’s where they really started building the buildings but a lot of those were built around the orange groves,” said Michael Weber, Dean of Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise.

The college is turning its campus into a living laboratory. The school has planted 45 different citrus varieties, including oranges, grapefruit, limes, lemons, and tangerines. Each tree has its own irrigation and protective netting.

“The protective netting is particularly great. So, this one keeps the insects off of it. The insects are actually carrying the greening disease,” Weber said.

WATCH: New citrus groves at Florida Southern College aims to help growers fight industry decline

New citrus groves at Florida Southern aims to help industry decline

That disease has taken a major toll on Florida growers.

“Most of the issues that the citrus industry has, has been really in the last 10 years or so and that’s been from the greening. We’ve seen an 80% reduction in total acreage for citrus in the state of Florida,” Weber said.

WFTS

Students will track everything from soil nutrients and watering to tree growth and overall health.

“Data will show some are going to be healthier than others. The ones that are healthier, we’ll share that with the industry and the growers. That particular rootstock will be the ones we focus on and the ones we invest in going forward,” Weber said.

College leaders say they expect to see a significant rebound in Florida citrus over the next five to ten years, and they want their students and these trees to be part of that comeback.

“We produce graduates who are talented and are ready to go into the groves and work. They’re also talented and grounded with basics in business, with that knowledge as well. So they can truly do both things,” said Dr. Jeremy Martin, President of Florida Southern College.

The college also hopes the project will encourage more students to pursue careers in horticulture and agricultural business.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.