Students describe escaping school bus after deadly crash in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — After a deadly crash involving a school bus in Polk County on Monday, students are describing the harrowing moments after the bus flipped.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the bus was carrying 37 Winter Haven High School students. More than 30 students were transported to local hospitals following the crash. The crash killed 16-year-old Adinaluz Prieto Oyola, who was riding the school bus, and 26-year-old Deshawn Smith, the driver of a Jeep, who was headed to work.

Jayden Rodriguez said he was sitting four rows from the front of the bus. He escaped out a window once the bus flipped, he said.

"I blink for, like, two seconds and next thing I know, I'm not in my seat anymore. I'm sitting on the roof of the bus," he recalled.

Rodriguez said he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and released.

"I got four stitches in my foot. I had a gash in my head and I have a cut on my lower back," said Rodriguez.

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Wander Cabrera, a senior at Winter Haven High School, injured his hand and also needed stitches.

"I was just in despair, pretty much. I was hoping that everyone was alive," he said. "I was asking the doctors at the hospital, is everyone OK? Did everyone make it out OK? They're like, we don't know, we don't know yet. I was really scared."

Cabrera was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and needed stitches to his index finger and thumb.

"I didn't have anything major. I did have to get a few stitches, because I was losing a lot of blood, and I couldn't really feel my thumb," said Cabrera.

The sheriff's office said three students remain hospitalized following the crash on Monday.

Sheriff Grady Judd said a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Her vehicle clipped the rear wheel of the school bus and caused a chain-reaction crash.

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Sheriff Judd said the driver of the Malibu is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

She has been fully cooperating with investigators.

An NTSB spokesperson said investigators are expected to be in the area to begin documenting the crash site and examine the vehicles involved.

In an email, an NTSB spokesperson said, "As part of the investigation, the NTSB will explore safety issues including occupant protection, restraint use, the evacuation of school bus occupants, and policies regarding seat belt use on school buses."

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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.