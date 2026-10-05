Parents, students grapple with loss after deadly Winter Haven bus crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A routine ride to school turned tragic Monday morning in Winter Haven after a school bus carrying 37 Winter Haven High School students was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a student.

The crash happened around 6:13 a.m. on Lucerne Park Road.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a white Chevy Malibu traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed into the school bus.

WFTS

The impact sent the bus into the westbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a silver Jeep before flipping into a ditch. The Jeep caught fire, and its driver was killed at the scene.

There were 39 people on the bus — 37 students, the Polk County Public Schools bus driver and the driver's 9-year-old daughter.

A 10th-grade female student was killed at the scene.

Community mourns student

News of the student's death quickly spread throughout the Winter Haven community, leaving parents, students and teachers struggling to process what happened.

"It's horrible, a tragedy. I can't even imagine. I'm heartbroken for the family, friends, for anybody involved," parent Alana Kessler said.

Polk County Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash Chad Mills

Other parents said they cried when they learned a student had been killed and said they would be hugging their own children a little tighter.

"We cried the whole morning about it, because it's just a tragic situation. And it's close to home, it actually happened right by our community. It's been very sad," parent Loida Ruiz said.

For some students, the crash was especially difficult because they regularly ride school buses themselves.

"It was near where I live at, and I got really concerned because I was imagining if that was my bus. What if that happened to me?" Winter Haven High School student Johanielis Feliciano said.

Parent Tiara Suarez said the crash was a reminder that everyone on the road has a responsibility around school buses.

WFTS Winter Haven parent Tiara Suarez

"It's very scary. Are kids even safe on buses? I know it's not the bus driver's fault, but I think us as citizens have to be more aware of school buses and how to avoid these accidents," Suarez said.

School district offers support

The superintendent said Polk County Public Schools regularly conducts bus evacuation drills so students know how to respond in an emergency.

School leaders are also reminding drivers to slow down and remain alert around school buses to help keep children safe on their way to and from school.

The district says counselors are available to help students and staff process the loss, with support expected to continue in the days ahead as the Winter Haven community grieves.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.