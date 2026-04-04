One man dead after late-night shooting in Haines City: HCPD

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect after one man died in a late-night shooting on Friday in Haines City, according to the Haines City Police Department (HCPD).

Shortly before midnight, officers found a man in his late 20s outside a residence in the Charles Cove subdivision with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

HCPD said officers and EMS provided aid to the man. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said no suspects are in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Based on the information available, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Haines City Police Department.